Sightings — Dec. 13

Poor Clyde is confused. He knows all about pheasants — how to find them, how to rout them into flight and how to retrieve them very stylishly.

He also knows all about squirrels. When they dare to invade the bird feeders in his domain (i.e., the backyard), these furry invaders must be chased in a frenzy and barked at enthusiastically when they climb a tree. So this afternoon when he barked, but in an almost tentative manner, I had to go see.

Turns out there had been a hen pheasant at the bird feeder and, instead of flying away, she simply fluttered up to a branch and sat there just out of reach, waiting for him to go away so she could get back at the sunflower seeds. He finally just sat down and waited for me to sort it out, which I did with the distraction of a dog cookie. Pheasants do not roost in trees at night and typically do not go into branches unless it is to eat buds or fruit.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

