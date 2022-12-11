Sightings — Dec. 11

Joe and Sueann Derby came across this fellow while cleaning up their lawn for winter. This is an interesting sighting for several reasons. First, it is the caterpillar of the largest of our tiger moths — the leopard moth. A white moth covered with black rings, the leopard moth is very striking. At least, so they tell me. Personally, I have seen the caterpillars but never the moth itself.

The caterpillar is colloquially called the “giant wooly bear.” Fortunately, this is not accurate because they are always all black, meaning our winters would be perpetually horrible. Finally, unlike many of our “fuzzy” caterpillars, the leopard moth does not have venomous spines. The hairs are bendable, making it hard to pick up and impossible to unroll from its defensive position but not poisonous. The red showing through when it is rolled up is called “aposematic coloration” which simply means it is dramatic to warn possible predators that it has a bad taste, thus staving off attack.