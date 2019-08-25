{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

Jackie Donnelly discovered a species never before seen in this part of the country living right in Moreau State Park. This was not Sasquatch but rather something much smaller — Pringle’s Autumn coralroot, an extremely rare wild orchid. Prior to this, in all of New York state, the plant had only been sighted in Monroe County and that not since the early 1900s. How great is that?

