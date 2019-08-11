{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

I am fond of saying that most human activities generate habitat opportunities for wildlife. Even some downright sloppy behavior, like tossing an old tire into a roadside pond, is apt to be exploited.

The black rubber of the tire absorbs sunlight and can be as much as 30 degrees warmer than the surrounding water. What better place for a painted turtle to sit to warm up their metabolic systems and get quickly back to the business of finding food?

These sunbathers were seen along Joe Bean Road in Argyle.

