You have been reporting white herons, typically called great egrets, all over the place. Hot spots are along Route 196 in Hartford, Route 197 in Fort Edward, Townline Road in Argyle, the Towpath in Kingsbury and around Carter’s Pond in Greenwich.
Don Polunci got a series of really nice photos, including this one recording a bit of a spat.
Chris DeBolt reported seeing several of the birds flying in a V-formation, which I have never observed, but which apparently does occur rarely. I am waiting for a good picture if this group is prone to doing that.
