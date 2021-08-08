Sightings — Aug. 8

Becky Christner found this strange plant growing in her Saratoga garden. It is known as Indian pipe and even some rather rigorous textbooks refer to it as a “fungus.” It is most definitely not, in fact it is a flowering plant related to the blueberry.

It does not need green chlorophyll because it lives underground feeding off the materials transported through tree roots. When it is time to reproduce, it sends a stem and flower up out of the soil to be pollinated by a particular small bumblebee. After fertilization, it makes very tiny seeds that are distributed by the wind. The fact it shows up so well in the dark haa led some groups to call it the ghost flower.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

