Sightings — Aug. 7

Butch and Cynthia Haviland have made their Moreau backyard a haven for hummingbirds. Their friend Ellie Kim was taking pictures and got a shot of a very rare bird — a leucistic ruby-throated hummingbird.
Many species of both birds and mammals have a leucistic (light-colored) and melanistic (dark-colored) phase that appears periodically. The genetics are such that this non-normal coloration skips a generation, so it will be interesting to see if they get to see some more in the future. I tried hard to make it into an even more rare albino but there appears to be pigmentation on the beak, feet and eyes which an albino would lack.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Bob Henke buzzes through questions from readers in his weekly outdoors column.