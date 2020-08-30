 Skip to main content
Sightings — Aug. 30
Sightings — Aug. 30

Sightings

I can still find things in our local woods that I have never seen before. My brother Dean just provided another example when he got a photo of two barred owls bathing in a small pond. Many birds like to bathe, for a variety of reasons, but somehow I have never heard of owls doing so, much less in the daylight.

At least they behaved normally otherwise, continually competing and trying to chase each other out of the most desirable areas.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

