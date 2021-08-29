Sightings — Aug. 29

Toad day happened quite late this year. Perhaps the huge amount of cold rain slowed the development of toad polliwogs in our vernal ponds but the “plague of toads” that occurs when all the new ones leave the water usually happens around the end of July, not the end of August.

In any event, hundreds of the toadlings leave the water and scurry away together. The reason for this is a principle called predator satiation. If everyone goes at once, the predators catch a few and get full. By the time they are ready to hunt again, the baby toads are dispersed and much more difficult to find. I am impressed that even when they are no bigger than your thumbnail, they still have some of the most beautiful eyes in the animal kingdom.