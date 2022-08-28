Sightings — Aug. 28

Karen Hanley had some good news and bad news this week. They have an apple tree within sight of their bedroom window in North Creek. Although this tree bears fruit early in the season, they get very little of it due to the heroic efforts of everything from squirrels to deer to their own dog.

This week, however, things looked much worse for an apple crop because she found a black bear up in the tree gobbling apples. He stayed much of the day alternating between eating apples and napping in the tree. He ate quite a few but the good news is on his way out of the tree he dislodged a bunch of drops Karen was able to collect before any other critters dared to enter bear country.