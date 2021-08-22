Sightings — Aug. 22

This has apparently been a good year for the large wasps known as cicada killers. People from all over the region have been sending in pictures, sometimes with a good identification they have looked up on-line, other times with great concern these might be the now-famous “murder hornets.” Rest assured, they are interested in only cicadas and other large insects and they do not murder them, at least initially. Their sting paralyzes the insect, which they then drag into an underground burrow and lay a single egg on it. When the larvae hatch they will consume the perfectly preserved and helpless victim. Chris Povie caught a couple of cicada killers in the process of making more cicada killers on the edge of his pond in Queensbury.