Sightings — Aug. 2
Sightings — Aug. 2

Sightings

First things first, the picture of the fox kits last week was taken by Don Polunci. His name got inadvertently dropped out of the column copy.

This week, Susan Simpson Klos got a pretty good close-up of a young bear making off with the bird feeders in her Wevertown backyard. It actually was not too tough to get the picture because he was quite brazen and took his time about it. Youngsters just have no respect anymore.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

