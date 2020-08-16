Sightings — Aug. 16

Phil Spezio found this beauty on his screen and sent me a message reading, “Mr. Henke! What on God’s green earth is this creature??? He had the good fortune of encountering the large sawfly species known as a giant horntail. Very pretty and totally harmless. Although a member of the wasp family, it has no stinger.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!