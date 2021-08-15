 Skip to main content
Sightings — Aug. 15
Sightings — Aug. 15

Sightings

Jackie Donnelly is an astute observer of native botanicals so it was mostly luck that she took a second glance at these tansy blossoms (a non-native, feralized species.) Good thing she did and was able to get a photo of this cluster of petrophilia moths. Many have reported this behavior but it is still uncertain whether it is for the purpose of feeding, mating, or a combination of the two.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke, or on Facebook.

