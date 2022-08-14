Sightings — Aug. 14

Daughter Two was heading for the car when this garter snake came out from under it and skittered across her feet. Although she is typically not afraid of snakes and has even handled them on stage demonstrating natural history facts about snakes as large as boas to audiences of school children, the surprise this guy generated launched her a couple of feet into the air. My son just sardonically responded to her shrieking gymnastics with, “snake?”
This guy must have very recently shed his old skin based on the extremely bright coloration. Good thing it was not Daughter One. She would still be up in a tree somewhere.
