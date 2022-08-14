 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sightings — Aug. 14

  • 0
Sightings

Daughter Two was heading for the car when this garter snake came out from under it and skittered across her feet. Although she is typically not afraid of snakes and has even handled them on stage demonstrating natural history facts about snakes as large as boas to audiences of school children, the surprise this guy generated launched her a couple of feet into the air. My son just sardonically responded to her shrieking gymnastics with, “snake?”

This guy must have very recently shed his old skin based on the extremely bright coloration. Good thing it was not Daughter One. She would still be up in a tree somewhere.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News