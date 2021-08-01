Sightings — Aug. 1

Dave O’Brien, the great oriole whisperer from Hampton, reports that as of yesterday, all the orioles have departed on their leisurely migration to South America for the winter. Dave has had as many as 18 at a time on his feeders this summer, a good sign because the species had appeared to be in decline a few years ago.

The lofty American elms that lined many American streets were perfect habitat for orioles and it has taken them a while to adjust to using other tree species as nesting habitat. We will miss these bright flashes of color until they return in the spring.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0