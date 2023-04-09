The neighbor’s pond has been the home of a rather remarkable resident for the past couple of years. Said resident is a muskrat, which in and of itself is neither remarkable nor completely desirable in a dug pond. What makes this little guy stand out is its dietary preferences.

I understand narrow food choices. Left to my own devices, I would subsist entirely on chocolate fisheye pudding and Oreo thins. This muskrat’s tastes seem to center on bird’s foot trefoil. Once planted as a hay crop and now pretty much an invasive weed, trefoil dominated the center strip of my driveway. Then we began to notice the muskrat hustling off toward the pond when we came by in the car, its mouth full of a bundle of trefoil. As the past two summers have progressed, he has wiped out the trefoil in the driveway, traveling hundreds of feet from the pond to make his harvest and scuttling furiously with his booty whenever a car came.

I wondered why he did not go into the lawn area adjacent to the drive since there was plenty of trefoil and no traffic. Well, this spring he has made the move. As soon as it was green enough to identify trefoil, he is there gathering it. Do not know what he is doing with the piles of trefoil but he is fun to watch.