Sightings — April 5

It is time for a little taste of spring. This male bluebird singing in Kevin Robinson’s backyard is just the ticket. This cheerful song, which is in actuality a dire threat to other males in the area, brightens the day and keeps our mind off the current troubles.

In keeping with our desire to help with the home schooling process, I will do pictures in the next few weeks that may not be the most current sightings but help to illustrate questions or elements of some lesson plans. Please do not hesitate to request any help we can provide in this venue over the next few challenging weeks as many of us discover just how hard it is to be a teacher.