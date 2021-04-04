 Skip to main content
Sightings — April 4
Sightings — April 4

A common question at this time of the year revolves around why folks see huge flocks of turkeys in the winter but they seem to vanish when the snow melts. Turkeys form large unisex flocks in the fall for protection from predators and because flock foraging is a more successful strategy than individual foraging.

It is not the snow that determines when these winter flocks break up, but rather the photoperiod — hours of daylight. As the days lengthen, both the hens and the toms disperse to individual territories from breeding and brood rearing. They are generally intolerant of others until after the broods begin to feather out whereupon the hens form large crèche groups and the toms’ testosterone levels drop so they can tolerate each other too.

Sara Jane Cormier got a nice shot of a large hen flock in Salem just prior to breakup this spring.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

