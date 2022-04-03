Sightings — April 3

I have had a large number of calls, contacts and emails along with a huge amount of Facebook activity, all centering on the fact that people have seen predatory animals in their suburban areas during the daytime. This has generated frenzied calls to local animal control and 911 centers demanding something be done.

Settle down. There is nothing particularly surprising about a fox or opossum or raccoon or even a bobcat that has decided to do a little foraging during daylight hours. This is especially so in the past few years since the fur market has collapsed, yielding a lot less trapping and hunting. Not only are the populations much higher but the “respect” for human activity is greatly diminished. The standard, “we have moved into their territory” response is also silly. Human activities generate the ecological niche that provides the best conditions for these species to thrive. So if you see a fox, take a picture. If it is somewhere you do not want it to be, make some noise and frighten it off.