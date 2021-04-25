Sightings — April 25

A mother just called me, very irate because I answered an email from her daughter regarding ducks. The young lady wanted to know how she could tell a female mallard from a black duck. I said the best way was to look at the speculum.

Apparently Mommy did not look up the term before calling. So, for Cindy, here is a picture of a black duck taken this spring. Notice the iridescent purple speculum. A mallard would have two white lines outlining the color.

Bob Henke column: How we connect with one another Bob Henke's weekly outdoors column deals with connections, whether they be by sound or sight.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

