 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sightings — April 25
0 comments

Sightings — April 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sightings

A mother just called me, very irate because I answered an email from her daughter regarding ducks. The young lady wanted to know how she could tell a female mallard from a black duck. I said the best way was to look at the speculum.

Apparently Mommy did not look up the term before calling. So, for Cindy, here is a picture of a black duck taken this spring. Notice the iridescent purple speculum. A mallard would have two white lines outlining the color.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News