The peepers have frozen three times so I guess spring has officially sprung. However, my personal sign that we have absolutely made it through another winter is when the wood frogs begin to lay eggs in the vernal pool behind my house. Always the first to start calling, the duck-like squawks of wood frogs generally beat the peepers by a week or so. This picture caught a female in the process of laying one of the big egg masses while a male fertilizes them.