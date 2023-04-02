I believe spring has sprung. I sat down to rest in the midst of cutting up some oak limbs and was rewarded with a honeybee sting directly on my butt. They are avid foraging anything with a bit of sweetness, which apparently includes the spring sap in the sawdust but I did not see her.

The ice went out on the little vernal pond I made on March 31 and as I write this on April 1, the wood frogs are furiously calling in it. I took the plow off the truck and the ospreys have returned to their nest so all the signs are there.

Clyde DeWeese got a nice picture documenting another sign of spring — a black bear destroying a backyard bird feeder in West Hebron. The piece of metal pipe in the picture is 2 feet long so you can judge the size of the bear. It looks to be in wonderful condition for a spring bear.