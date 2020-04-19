Sightings — April 19
Dan Colomb found these strange “berries” on one of his blueberry bushes. This is an interesting adaptation. A tiny wasp, unsurprisingly called a blueberry gall wasp, lays eggs in the soft growing stems of blueberries. The larvae puts out substances causing the plant to grow these round blue galls. It protects the larvae, feeds the larvae and provides camouflage by blending in with the actual blueberries. After the leaves drop, the galls are more obvious.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

