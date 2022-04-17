Sightings — April 17

We are well into harbingers of spring now, everyone touting their favorites. Jackie Donnelly relies on some small wildflowers to assure her we have made it to another season. A stand-by is the hepatica. There is quite a range of color and look in the family. The lovely lavender one in the picture is one of the round-lobed species.
Others, obviously with more pointy petals, fall into the sharp-lobed category. Colors range from purple to pink to white and even include some tiny yellow ones.
Bob Henke writes about dodder, the plant, in this week's outdoors column.
