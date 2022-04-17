 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sightings — April 17

We are well into harbingers of spring now, everyone touting their favorites. Jackie Donnelly relies on some small wildflowers to assure her we have made it to another season. A stand-by is the hepatica. There is quite a range of color and look in the family. The lovely lavender one in the picture is one of the round-lobed species.

Others, obviously with more pointy petals, fall into the sharp-lobed category. Colors range from purple to pink to white and even include some tiny yellow ones.

Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star’s on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.

