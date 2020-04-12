Sightings — April 12, Part I

Don Polunci was watching the Route 4 ospreys work on their nest when he noticed a gray squirrel, either very brave or very unwise, that apparently wanted something out of the nest. It kept ducking and probing until the male osprey finally lost patience and put the run to it. The squirrel did escape with its hide intact.
Contact Bob Henke with your sightings or questions by mail c/o The Post-Star, in The Post-Star's on-line comments feature, by email at rahenke@hotmail.com, on Twitter at @BobHenke or on Facebook.
