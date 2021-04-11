Sightings — April 11

In the spring, the first order of business for garter snakes when they leave the hibernaculum, is mating. Breeding is accomplished in a “mating ball.” A receptive female is swarmed by as many as 50 ardent males as she leaves the den. Out of this thrash, she picks the one she wants and once the act is accomplished, her odor changes and all the boys leave her alone and go back to lurking outside the den entrance.

Dave and Dorothy Russell were hiking along the Five Combines in Kingsbury when they spotted this mating ball. Actually, Dave spotted it first but said nothing for a while as Dorothy sat on the wall to rest. It took a bit longer for her to notice because the writhing mass was right between her feet. At least, he was not so badly injured that he could not get this picture.

