Sightings — April 10

It is interesting to note the things different people applaud. I got a frenzied call on the answering machine. The caller demanded I drop everything and go to Roger’s Island in Fort Edward. The cause of the wild excitement was that he had seen a beaver.

Seeing a beaver is fun — for some folks. The most interesting factor about beavers is the huge range of feelings they engender. This fellow liked seeing the beaver. The beaver was busy cutting a tree on the bank. You will no longer be able to sit in the park in the shade of that tree. In that tree, there are nests for a hairy woodpecker pair, a gray squirrel and far toward the top, a flying squirrel. These are going to into the river. The beaver will use all the upper branches, up to about 3 inches in diameter, both for food and construction material.

The trunk will float away downstream to be a navigation hazard for a while and huge nuisance to whoever’s dock it ultimately lodges under. The bank of the island, no longer stabilized by the tree roots, will erode rapidly, making the park that much smaller and sending silt downstream to cover spawning habitat for a number of fish. After the trees in the park are gone, the beaver will move and do it all again somewhere else. Nature is complex.

