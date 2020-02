Several local athletes medaled in the biathlon as part of last weekend's 40th annual Empire State Winter Games. All biathlon events took place at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Biathlon Stadium.

Wilton's Sean Halligan won the gold in the men's 50-59 age group. Queensbury's Brian Burr earned the silver in the men's 40-49. Corinth's Magali Haas also earned silver in the women's 50-59, and Ticonderoga's Ash Alexander earned bronze in the men's 21-39.