Recreation Calendar

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

July 29-31: The Diamond Kings Lake George Summer Invitational tournament is scheduled to be played at Moreau Rec, with 10U, 11U and 12U baseball teams expected from across the Northeast. Teams will play a minimum of three games, not including championship rounds. Team entry fee is $795. There was a May 1 cutoff for the 10U, 11U and 12U age groups. Registration closes the third week of July and can be done online at https://lakegeorgebaseball.com/2022-registration. for more information, visit lakegeorgebaseball.com.

BASKETBALL

July 25-28: The Timberwolves Basketball Clinic will be held at SUNY Adirondack's gym, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is open to boys in grades 3-8 as of fall 2022. Enrollment will close with 60 campers. The cost is $225 and includes a camp T-shirt. For more information, contact coach Maxx Sweet at mbasketball@sunyacc.edu or 908-878-1655. Register online at sunyadktimberwolves.com/information/Clinics_Leagues.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

GOLF

Sept. 9: The Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation will hold its seventh annual golf outing at Hiland Park Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. Registration is $125 per person. Sponsorships are available. For more information, visit coolinsuringarena.com and click on Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation.

PICKLEBALL

July 30-31: The second annual Chuck Allen Memorial Pickleball Tournament will take place on the Jenkinsville Courts in Queensbury. The tournament benefits the Open Door Mission of Glens Falls. Women's and men's doubles will be played on July 30 with mixed doubles the following day. Intermediate and advanced divisions are offered. Rain date is Aug. 6-7. Registration fee is $25 for one event, $35 for two events. To register, visit adkpickleball.com. For more information, email adkpickleballclub@gmail.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER CAMPS

July/August: The Lake Placid Soccer Centre is hosting three weeks of instructional youth soccer camps with an international staff for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. The seven-day overnight/sleep-away camps at St. Lawrence University use 14 grass fields and two indoor facilities. The Lake Placid Day Camp will be held July 18-22 and Aug. 15-19 and the St. Lawrence University Overnight and Day Camps will be held July 24-30. For more information, visit www.lakeplacidsoccer.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SUMMER TRACK SERIES

Tuesdays: The Adirondack Runners will conduct their summer track series at the Queensbury High School track on Tuesdays in the month of July. Event sign-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Events begin at 6 p.m. Events are 1 mile, 50 meters, 100 meters, 4x100 relay, 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters. Events are open to all ages and held are in a runner-friendly setting. There is no charge and volunteers are always needed. Any cancellation due to weather will be posted that evening by 5:30 p.m. on the Adirondack Runners' Facebook page. For further information, contact Dan Olden at dorun@aol.com, visit www.adirondackrunners.org or follow the Adirondack Runners on Facebook.

TRAIL RUNNING

Aug. 13: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble 10k and half-marathon are scheduled to start at the Paul Smith's College VIC. The half-marathon begins at 9:30 a.m. and costs $50 to enter. The 10-kilometer run begins at 10 a.m. and costs $25 to enter. The entry fee includes a race shirt. Registration closes on Aug. 2. Packets will be available on Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on race day at 8:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.paulsmithsvic.org/jenkins-scramble or contact Tyler Dezago at tdezago@paulsmiths.edu.