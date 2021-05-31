RECREATION CALENDAR

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BIKING
June 5-6: Warren County’s Ride On Weekend returns, highlighting four mountain biking trails in the county. The June 5 event features riding at Gurney Lane Bike Park in Queensbury and at Brant Lake Bike Park in Brant Lake. The June 6 event features riding at Garnet Hill Lodge in North River and Ski Bowl Park in North Creek. Registration is $25 for either day or $45 for the whole weekend, and runs 8-10 a.m. at Gurney Lane on June 5 and Garnet Hill Lodge on June 6. Proceeds from registrations will go to continuing development and maintenance of trail networks. For more information, click on www.rideonny.com or rideonny.wixsite.com/weekend.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
June 12-13: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $250. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
DISC GOLF
June 12-13: Crandall Park in Glens Falls will host a two-day disc golf festival to formally open the park’s new course. The weekend will offer competitions and clinics for all levels and abilities. A “Learn to Play Day” will take place on June 12 with a cost of $25 for a group of four or five, with a chance for instruction and nine holes. A one-round 18-hole recreational tournament will be held the same day, with a registration fee of $30. A 72-player professional tournament will be held June 13, for which registration is full, but there is a waiting list. For more information, email carndallparkgf@gmail.com or visit www.discgolfscene.com and look under “tournaments.”
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Spring: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey is offering several different youth lacrosse and field hockey programs in May and June at the Sportsplex in Halfmoon. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Summer: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey is offering several programs this summer, starting June 29 and running through mid-August, including half-day camps and evening programs. Programs for boys and girls lacrosse and girls field hockey are open to all beginners, novice and advanced skilled players in grades K-10 for boys lacrosse and K-12 for girls lacrosse and field hockey. The summer lineup includes Tuesday evening lacrosse programs from June 29-Aug. 3, day camp from 9 a.m.-noon (July 12-16 and July 19-23), and night camp from 6-8 p.m. (Aug. 2-6). A registration form and complete listing of all programs are available at www.capitallandlacrosse.com. For more information, contact Chad Finck at Chad@Capitallandlacrosse.com
FOOTBALL
July 10: A high school football combine/showcase will be held at Mohonasen High School. The event is open to Section II football players and those from neighboring states who would like to compete at the collegiate level. A number of colleges are expected to be in attendance. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by measurements, a short talk, then a pro-type combine will begin. After lunch, the afternoon session will feature one on ones and coaching from the staff. Jordan Canzeri from the University of Iowa will be one of the staff members. For more information, contact John Gallo at (518) 376-7484 or johngallo56@gmail.com, or Mike Eplite at (518) 331-0186 or mdescout56@gmail.com.
GOLF
Sept. 10: The sixth annual Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation Golf Outing will be held at Hiland Park Country Club. Registration is at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 1 p.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Lunch and refreshments will be served. The cost is $125 per golfer. Make all checks payable to the GFCC Foundation. Sponsorships are available. For more information, contact Mark Rogers at mrogers11@roadrunner.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
Many sports camps are available this summer through the Saratoga Recreation Department for kids up to age 14, including American Legion baseball, boys and girls basketball, boxing, field hockey, running, soccer, softball, volleyball and introduction to ice skating. For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.
SOFTBALL
June 7: The Glens Falls Recreation Softball League begins play on June 7. All games will be at 6 and 7 p.m. at Crandall Park. The men’s league will be on Monday nights and the co-ed league will play on Tuesday nights. The fee is $400 per team. The top two teams in each league will be awarded their choice of trophy, shirts, or a gift card at a local restaurant. Spots are still available for additional teams and players.For more information, contact league director Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.
TRAIL RUNNING
June 16-July 28: The Paul Smiths College VIC Summer Trail Series, a series of 5-kilometer trail runs over the college’s VIC trail system on Wednesday evenings. Registration is 6 p.m., runs start at 6:30 p.m. Registration fee is $5, free for children 12 and under.
Aug. 21: The Jenkins Mountain Scramble — a 10K trail run over the Paul Smiths College VIC trail system or a half-marathon up Jenkins Mountain — is scheduled. The 10K trail run begins at 10 a.m. with a $25 registration fee. The half-marathon is set for 9:30 a.m. with a $50 registration fee. Pre-registration ends on Aug. 2. There is no day-of registration. For more information, visit www.paulsmiths.edu/vic/visit/jenkins-mountain-scramble.
