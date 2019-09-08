ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Early September: Classes to train new girls basketball officials for Section II will be held in Saratoga. Anyone interested may contact Jim Perkins at ref4bball@gmail.com or call 518-480-5262.
BOWLING
Monday nights: The Men's Fortune 150 league is accepting five-man teams or single-man entries. The league bowls at Broadway Lanes on Monday nights at 6 p.m. For more information, call Paul Colvin at 518-744-7755 or 518-747-2592 or call the lanes at 518-747-2161.
Saturday nights: The Shirley Young Memorial League, which bowls at Broadway Lanes on Saturday nights, is seeking bowlers. Anyone interested may contact Larry Gaulin at 518-792-8527 or Broadway Lanes at 518-747-2161.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Oct. 5-6: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required to coach in New York State high schools, will be taught at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Ave., Guilderland, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $175 if registered before Sept. 22, and $225 after. Tuition fees are nonrefundable, but may be applied to future classes. Those interested in registering or for more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Sept. 14: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association is sponsoring an 18-hole, four-person scramble tournament at Brookhaven Golf Course at 9 a.m. There will be a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $85 per person ($80 if paid by Sept. 9) and includes cart, refreshments on the turn and dinner. Reservations can be made by contacting Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mail entries to her at 377 Angel Road, Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822, with checks made payable to Corinth Community Scholarship.
Sept. 27: The Ben Osborn Memorial Fund will host its 2019 charity golf tournament at Top of the World Golf Course. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an 11:30 shotgun start. The tournament is a four-person scramble. The entry fee is $125 per player with cart, which includes lunch at the turn and free drinks. A reception will follow. To participate, contact William D. Osborn, President of the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, at benosbornfund@gmail.com or call 518-792-4514.
Sept. 28: A benefit golf outing for the City Mission of Schenectady will be held at Mohawk River Country Club. Tee time is 8 a.m. Greens fees are cart are $45 with a minimum donation of $40 to the City Mission of Schenectady. For more information, email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
HUNTER EDUCATION
Sept. 14: A hunter safety education class on trapping is being offered by the state Department of Conservation and Cornell University Cooperative Extension Warren County from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Space is limited to 12 seats and registration closes on Sept. 13. Classes are free and open to ages 11 1/2 years of age and up. The course is a partial "home study," with materials to be picked up at the CCE Education Center, 377 Schroon River Road, in Warrensburg by Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. Students must bring their own lunch, indoor and outdoor shoes, and clothing appropriate to the weather. Homework (downloaded from https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/92274.html) must be completed ahead of time. To register, call trapper education instructor Charlie Lashway at 518-791-5057 or visit Cornell Cooperative Extension's website.
LACROSSE
Sept. 11-Oct. 20: Capitalland Lacrosse will run separate boys and girls programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. Each group plays for an hour and a half each time. Levels include coed K-5th learn-to-play, beginner & novice grades 2-5 and 6-10 (boys) and 3-10 (girls), and an advanced instruction program for grades 3-6 and 7-9 (boys) and 7-9 and 10-12 (girls). For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.
Starting Oct. 9: Capitalland Lacrosse will hold a men's program for ages 16-40 on Wednesday nights. For more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Sept. 21-22: The Adirondack Marathon Distance Festival will be held in Chestertown and Schroon Lake. The 5K and 10K will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 in Chestertown. The marathon and relays start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 22 in Schroon Lake, and the half-marathon starts at 10 a.m. in Adirondack (busing from Schroon Lake). For more information or to register, visit adirondackmarathon.org.
Sept 29: The third annual Flashlight 5K Run/Walk will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Cole's Woods in Glens Falls. Participants receive a glowstick necklace, bracelet and T-shirt, and must wear a headlamp or carry a flashlight during the run/walk. A portion of the proceeds goes to the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign and The Friends of Cole's Woods. For more information, visit adkracemgmt.com.
Oct. 19: Lodge No. 81 of BPOE in Queensbury will host its second Race for Cerebral Palsy 5K at 9 a.m. Shirts are guaranteed to the first 50 registered. Pre-registered cost is $25 and race-day registration is $30. Register online at www.active.com. For further information, email tinademarsh1@yahoo.com.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SKATING
Saturdays: A Learn to Skate program will be offered by the Saratoga Springs Figure Skating Club on Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. at Vernon Ice Rink on Weibel Ave. in Saratoga. The six-week sessions will be offered Sept. 28 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. All levels in ages 3 through adult are welcome. The cost is $90 per session for half an hour of instruction and half an hour of practice, and $63 for an additional half hour of instruction. To register, visit www.saratogalearntoskate.com.
SWIMMING
Oct. 7: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will begin its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children (ages 6-18) at the Queensbury School pool. The season runs through March 9. Online registration is open at www.gfflyers.com. All new swimmers will tryout on Sept. 30 at 6:15 p.m. Visit the club's website for more information or call 518-798-4636.
