Recreation Calendar — Sept. 6

COACHING COURSES

Sept. 11-12: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Sept. 25-26: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

CYCLING

Sept. 18: The Harry Elkes Ride will be held at "The Hub," 27 Market St. in Brant Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; rides begin at 9:30 and 10 a.m. The cost is $25, with a choice of three rides — 15, 32 and 50 miles. To register ahead of time, visit www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride.

GOLF