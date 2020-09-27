Recreation Calendar — Sept. 27

Oct. 10-11: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered before Oct. 1; $250 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.

FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE

Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls fall lacrosse programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both, for one and a half hours each time. Levels include learn to play (coed K-5th), instructional (2nd-5th, 6th-10th) and advanced instruction (3rd-6th, 7th-9th). To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Field Hockey will offer a girls fall program for players in grades K-9 on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. It also will offer a week-long evening camp that features a varsity, JV and modified level for girls trying out for their school teams, Sept. 14-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 50 players.