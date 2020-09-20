Recreation Calendar — Sept. 20

COACHING COURSES

Oct. 10-11: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered before Oct. 1; $250 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.