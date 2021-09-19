Recreation Calendar — Sept. 19

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
COACHING COURSES
Sept. 25-26: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
GOLF
Sept. 25: Mohawk River Country Club will host a benefit golf outing for the City Mission of Schenectady. Tee time is 8 a.m. Green fees and cart are $50 and a minimum $40 tax-deductible donation to the City Mission is requested. To join or donate please contact Chad Finck at chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
OFFICIALS
Basketball: Capital District Board of Women's Basketball Officials is looking for men and women who are interested in becoming a high school girls basketball official. Classes will be held in Saratoga beginning in September and will run through October. If interested, contact Jim Perkins at 518-480-5262 or ref4bball@gmail.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
ROAD RACING
Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
SARATOGA REC
Many sports camps are available this summer through the Saratoga Recreation Department for kids up to age 14, including American Legion baseball, boys and girls basketball, boxing, field hockey, running, soccer, softball, volleyball and introduction to ice skating. For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.
SWIMMING
Oct. 4-March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs Oct.4 to March 11. Click on "Team News" on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.
TRACK AND FIELD
Oct. 23: Tickets are on sale for the induction banquet for the Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame, which will honor its third and fourth class of inductees at 4:30 p.m. at the Albany Marriott in Colonie. Nineteen athletes, coaches and officials will be recognized. Tickets, $55 ($45 for students) can be purchased by visiting https://www.zippyreg.com/online_reg/index.php?e=1579. You may purchase tickets online or print out a ticket request form to mail in. For additional Information, contact GCRTFCCHOF President Peter Sheridan at psheridan3@nycap.rr.com or visit www.runtrackhof.com.
To submit an item for the Recreation Calendar, email us at sports@poststar.com