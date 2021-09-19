Recreation Calendar — Sept. 19

SWIMMING

Oct. 4-March 11 : The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss . The winter season runs Oct.4 to March 11. Click on "Team News" on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com .

TRACK AND FIELD

Oct. 23: Tickets are on sale for the induction banquet for the Greater Capital Region Track, Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame, which will honor its third and fourth class of inductees at 4:30 p.m. at the Albany Marriott in Colonie. Nineteen athletes, coaches and officials will be recognized. Tickets, $55 ($45 for students) can be purchased by visiting https://www.zippyreg.com/online_reg/index.php?e=1579. You may purchase tickets online or print out a ticket request form to mail in. For additional Information, contact GCRTFCCHOF President Peter Sheridan at psheridan3@nycap.rr.com or visit www.runtrackhof.com.