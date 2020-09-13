Recreation Calendar — Sept. 13

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BICYCLING
Through Sept. 26: The seventh annual Harry Elkes Ride will be held virtual this year. Choose a date between Sept. 3-26 (Thursdays through Sundays when The Hub in Brant Lake is open are best), choose a ride (15-, 32-, 50-mile routes or one from RideWithGPS.com/users/135651) and register at www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride. Start and finish at The Hub and pick up your free T-shirt.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING COURSES
Oct. 10-11: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the mandatory classes for coaching candidates, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Vent Fitness, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland. The cost is $195 if registered before Oct. 1; $250 if registered after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but they may be applied to future classes. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. For registration packets or information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls fall lacrosse programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both, for one and a half hours each time. Levels include learn to play (coed K-5th), instructional (2nd-5th, 6th-10th) and advanced instruction (3rd-6th, 7th-9th). To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Field Hockey will offer a girls fall program for players in grades K-9 on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. It also will offer a week-long evening camp that features a varsity, JV and modified level for girls trying out for their school teams, Sept. 14-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 50 players.
Oct. 7-winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SOCCER
Beginning Sept. 19: The Chester-Horicon Youth Commission will hold a fall soccer program for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration must be completed by Sept. 15. Practices begin Sept. 19 and will be staggered to limit the number of people on the fields. Times and locations will be emailed. To register, email youth@townofchesterny.org with the parent's name and cell number, the player's name and grade and whether the parent is willing to coach or volunteer.
SWIMMING
Through Sept. 30: Organizers of the Lake George Open Water Swim will host the Virtual Lake George Marathon Swim, an eight-week, 32-mile challenge across the lake. It will benefit the Lake George Association, which has protected the lake and its water quality since 1885. The entry fee is $55, and participants can swim solo or on a team. Registration is open through Sept. 15 at https://lakegeorgeswim.com.
