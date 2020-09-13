Recreation Calendar — Sept. 13

Oct. 7-winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

SARATOGA REC

For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.

SOCCER

Beginning Sept. 19: The Chester-Horicon Youth Commission will hold a fall soccer program for kids in kindergarten through sixth grade. Registration must be completed by Sept. 15. Practices begin Sept. 19 and will be staggered to limit the number of people on the fields. Times and locations will be emailed. To register, email youth@townofchesterny.org with the parent's name and cell number, the player's name and grade and whether the parent is willing to coach or volunteer.

SWIMMING

Through Sept. 30: Organizers of the Lake George Open Water Swim will host the Virtual Lake George Marathon Swim, an eight-week, 32-mile challenge across the lake. It will benefit the Lake George Association, which has protected the lake and its water quality since 1885. The entry fee is $55, and participants can swim solo or on a team. Registration is open through Sept. 15 at https://lakegeorgeswim.com.

