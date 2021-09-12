Recreation Calendar — Sept. 12

Sept. 25: Mohawk River Country Club will host a benefit golf outing for the City Mission of Schenectady. Tee time is 8 a.m. Green fees and cart are $50 and a minimum $40 tax-deductible donation to the City Mission is requested. To join or donate please contact Chad Finck at chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

OFFICIALS

Basketball: Capital District Board of Women’s Basketball Officials is looking for men and women who are interested in becoming a high school girls basketball official. Classes will be held in Saratoga beginning in early September and will run through October. If interested, contact Jim Perkins at 518-480-5262 or ref4bball@gmail.com.

ROAD RACING

Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.

SWIMMING

Oct. 4-March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs Oct.4 to March 11. Click on “Team News” on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

