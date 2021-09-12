Recreation Calendar — Sept. 12

COACHING COURSES
Sept. 25-26: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both sessions to complete the course. The registration cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
CYCLING
Sept. 18: The Harry Elkes Ride will be held at “The Hub,” 27 Market St. in Brant Lake. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.; rides begin at 9:30 and 10 a.m. The cost is $25, with a choice of three rides — 15, 32 and 50 miles. To register ahead of time, visit www.BikeReg.com/harry-elkes-ride.
GOLF
Sept. 18: The 26th annual Corinth Community Scholarship Association Golf Tournament will be held at Brookhaven Golf Club at 9 a.m. There will be a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. The format is a four-person scramble. Entry fee is $85 per person and includes cart, refreshments and dinner on site. To register, send a check made payable to the Corinth Community Scholarship Association, c/o Margaret Rabida, 377 Angel Road, No. 31, Corinth, NY, 12822. For dinner reservations only, contact Rabida at 518-654-9346.
Sept. 25: Mohawk River Country Club will host a benefit golf outing for the City Mission of Schenectady. Tee time is 8 a.m. Green fees and cart are $50 and a minimum $40 tax-deductible donation to the City Mission is requested. To join or donate please contact Chad Finck at chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
OFFICIALS
Basketball: Capital District Board of Women’s Basketball Officials is looking for men and women who are interested in becoming a high school girls basketball official. Classes will be held in Saratoga beginning in early September and will run through October. If interested, contact Jim Perkins at 518-480-5262 or ref4bball@gmail.com.
ROAD RACING
Sept. 25: Online registration for the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women on Sept. 25 is open at freihofersrun.com. The registration fee is $30 through Aug. 30. For more information, visit freihofersrun.com.
SWIMMING
Oct. 4-March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs Oct.4 to March 11. Click on “Team News” on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.
