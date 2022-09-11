Recreation Calendar — Sept. 11

COACHING COURSES

Sept. 17-18: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Sept. 24-25: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

CYCLING

Sept. 17: The ninth annual Harry Elkes Ride will be held at The Hub, 27 Market Street, Brant Lake. Road rides of 50, 32, 15 miles are offered, along with an 18-mile gravel ride. Start times are 9:30 and 10 a.m. Pre-register for $35 by visiting bikereg.com, or register the day of the event, 8:30 to 10 a.m., at The Hub for $40. For more information, visit ADKCyclingAdvocates.com. The race celebrates the legacy of former world class cyclist and Glens Falls native Harry Elkes.

GOLF

Sept. 17: The Corinth Community Scholarship Association Golf Tournament will be held at Brookhaven Golf Course. There is a putting contest at 8:30 a.m. and a shotgun start for the tournament at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $85. Fee includes refreshments at the turn and a buffet dinner following golf at about 1 p.m. For more information, contact Margaret Rabida at 518-654-9346 or mrabida@roadrunner.com. Checks can be made out to the Corinth Community Scholarship Association and should be mailed to Margaret Rabida, 377 Angel Rd., Lot No. 31, Corinth, 12822.

Oct. 1: A benefit golf outing for the City Mission of Schenectady will be held, with all proceeds going directly to the City Mission. The event is open to the public and all skill levels are welcome. Tee-off time is noon at Stadium Golf Course in Schenectady. Greens fees and cart are $33, and a $52 minimum tax-deductible donation to the City Mission of Schenectady is requested. To join or donate, email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.

ORIENTEERING

Sept. 24: The Empire Orienteering Club is hosting an event at Partridge Run State Forest. Registration and starts are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Various courses will be offered for different skill levels and instruction will also be available for novices. Registration and finish will be at 431 Partridge Run Road in Berne. There is parking off Route 6, west of Ravine Road at Partridge Run Road. For more information, contact meet director Laszlo Kolyvek at lkolyvek@comcast.net.

ROAD RACING

Oct. 1: The Greenwich Fire Department Fit for Duty 5K Run/Walk will be held at the firehouse at 60 Hill Street in Greenwich. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. with the Fit for Duty Kids Fun Run immediately following. Pre-registration is $30 ($20 for firefighters in gear). Runners can register at www.active.com. Day of race registration is $35. The kids race is free. Runners must be registered by Sept. 20 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Oct. 8: The Hartford Stewart's Spud Run will take place at Hartford Central School. There will be a 1-mile run at 9 a.m. and a 5K at 10 a.m. Pre-registration fee for the 5K is $15 ($20 on race day). There is no fee for the one-mile run. Proceeds will benefit the Hartford Senior Class of 2023. For more information, contact Andrew Cook at 518-632-5931 or acook@hartfordcsd.org.

Oct. 29: The 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K Run/Walk will be held at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls at 9:30 a.m. The race will benefit the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project. The fee to enter is $25 ($22 for members of the Adirondack Runners). A free 1K Halloween Hop for kids will be held immediately following the 5K race. Race-day registration is 8-9 a.m. at the school. Runners may register online at Zippyreg.com or Adirondackrunners.org. For more information, contact race directors Lee and Linda Pollock at leepollock@roadrunner.com or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season will begin on Sept. 26 at the Queensbury Elementary school pool with new swimmer tryouts, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. New swimmers can register after tryouts. Group practices begin Oct. 3. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com