ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BASKETBALL
Oct. 21: Southern Adirondack women's basketball officials and IAABO board 142 Boys basketball officials will be holding their organizational meeting at 6 p.m. at the Schroon Lake Central School. Anyone interested in officiating should attend this meeting. For more information, please contact Pete Olesheski at olesheski@gmail.com, or Fran Dorr at fdorr413@gmail.com.
BOBSLED/SKELETON
Dec. 14-15: The World Cup bobsled and skeleton races will be held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit whiteface.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Oct. 26-27: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the classes required to coach in New York State, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the Hamilton Square Mall. The cost is $175 if registered prior to Oct. 15 and $225 after. People must attend both days, and tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For registration or more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
Nov. 3-Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will hold field hockey programs for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
Through Nov. 20: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host a men's fall/winter league is open to all men over age 18 and experienced high school juniors and seniors. Games will be held Wednesdays. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Nov. 3-Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host both boys and girls winter leagues for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Dec. 18 & Jan. 8: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host a round-robin nightly lacrosse tournament for men ages 16 and older. Games start at 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LOGGING
Oct. 24-25: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses. On Oct. 24 the Level 1 course will focus on introducing the participant to open face felling and to develop techniques to safely fall a tree. On Oct. 25, the Level 2 course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Participants need to bring safety equipment, chainsaw and lunch. Classes will be held at Trautwein property, 105 Dankers Road in Johnsburg (a change from the original location). Cost is $45 per person, per class. Pre-registration is required. Payment must be received in full no fewer than 10 calendar days prior to workshop date and no refunds if canceling after the 10 day cut off time. To register, call 518-668-4881 or email Dan Carusone at jc69@cornell.edu.
LUGE
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: The World Cup luge races will be held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit whiteface.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Nov. 2: The eighth annual Revolutionary Run for Veterans, a 5-kilometer race and accompanying kids' fun run, will take place at Fort Hardy Park in Schuylerville. Cost is $30 and proceeds benefit the Saratoga County Veterans Trust Fund. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com.
Nov. 28: Registration is open for the 72nd Troy Turkey Trot, offering a 10K at 8 a.m., a Grade School Mile and Turkey Walk at 9:30 a.m. and a 5K at 10 a.m. Registration through Oct. 21 is $30 for the 10K and 5K and $10 for the other two events. Prices rise to $35 and $15 after that. Day-of-event registration for all events will be held from 6:30 a.m. to the start of each event, at rates of $45 and $15. For more information, visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SKATING
Saturdays: A Learn to Skate program will be offered by the Saratoga Springs Figure Skating Club on Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. at Vernon Ice Rink on Weibel Ave. in Saratoga. The six-week sessions will be offered Sept. 28 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 9 through Dec. 21. All levels in ages 3 through adult are welcome. The cost is $90 per session for half an hour of instruction and half an hour of practice, and $63 for an additional half hour of instruction. To register, visit www.saratogalearntoskate.com.
SKIING
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Killington Resort in Vermont will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, featuring women's giant slalom and slalom races. Attendance at last year's races was 39,000. While general admission is free, it only provides standing-room access near the base of the Superstar trail and two jumbo screens for viewing other parts of the course. Tickets for better vantage spots start at $45 and are available at www.killington.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.