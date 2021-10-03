Recreation Calendar — Oct. 3

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Oct. 30: The Adirondack Runners Goblin Gallop 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls. Registration can be completed at Zippyreg.com. There is no race-day registration. Race number pick-up will be 8:30 to 9:30 on race day at the school. Entrance fee is $25 ($22 for members of the Adirondack Runners) and includes commemorative pint glass to first 150 finishers. For more information, contact race directors Lee and Linda Pollock via phone at 518-798-4066 or email at leepollock@roadrunner.com, or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.