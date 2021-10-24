Recreation Calendar — Oct. 24

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

Dec. 4-5: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost of the course is $225 if registered before Nov. 21, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Dec. 11-12: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of high school athletics will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost of the course is $225 if registered before Nov. 21, $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

OFFICIALS

Oct. 25: The Southern Adirondack Girls and IAABO 142 Boys basketball officials will be holding their first meeting at 6 p.m. at the Word of Life athletic complex in Pottersville. Anyone interested in officiating high school girls and boys basketball are welcome to attend. For any other information please contact Ralph Deshetsky at ralphd@wol.org or Steve Stahl at stvstahl1@gmail.com or 518-546-7069.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Oct. 30: The Adirondack Runners Goblin Gallop 5K will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls. Registration can be completed at Zippyreg.com. There is no race-day registration. Race number pick-up will be 8:30 to 9:30 on race day at the school. Entrance fee is $25 ($22 for members of the Adirondack Runners) and includes commemorative pint glass to first 150 finishers. For more information, contact race directors Lee and Linda Pollock via phone at 518-798-4066 or email at leepollock@roadrunner.com, or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

Nov. 25: Registration is open for the 105th Troy Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. Visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com to register. The Trot is the nation’s 12th oldest road race and attracts thousands of runners and spectators. The Trot begins at 8 a.m. with a 10K. A grade-school mile and Turkey Walk will take place at 9:30 a.m. The 5K race kicks off at 10 a.m. There is a virtual option for this event. Free parking is available at a number of Front and River street parking lots.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SWIMMING

Through March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs through March 11. Click on "Team News" on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

