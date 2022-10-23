Recreation Calendar — Oct. 23

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

Dec. 10-11: Theories & Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before Dec. 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com. This is one of two courses required to coach in New York state high schools.

Dec. 17-18: Principles, Philosophy & Organization of high school athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands.Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before Dec. 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com. This is one of two courses required to coach in New York state high schools.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Oct. 29: The 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K Run/Walk will be held at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls at 9:30 a.m. The race will benefit the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project. The fee to enter is $25 ($22 for members of the Adirondack Runners). A free 1K Halloween Hop for kids will be held immediately following the 5K race. Race-day registration is 8-9 a.m. at the school. Runners may register online at Zippyreg.com or Adirondackrunners.org. For more information, contact race directors Lee and Linda Pollock at leepollock@roadrunner.com or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

Dec. 3: The Adirondack Runners 5K Reindeer Run will be held at SUNY Adirondack at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Wait House. The first 150 participants will get Reindeer Race shirts. Pre-registration entry fee is $27 ($24 for Adirondack Runners members). For runners under 15, it's $20. Race-day registration is $32 for adults, $25 for runners under 15. Register online at zippyreg.com or adirondackrunners.org until Dec. 1. Race packet pickup is 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. at the College Student Center.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com