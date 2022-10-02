Recreation calendar — Oct. 2

ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

BASKETBALL

Oct. 10: The Sage Gators’ Fall Break Basketball Clinic for boys ages 10-17 will be held at Russell Sage's Albany campus. Participants may register online at Sagegators.com or contact Brian Barnes at 518-292-1969 or barneb@sage.edu for more information.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Oct. 8: The Hartford Stewart's Spud Run will take place at Hartford Central School. There will be a 1-mile run at 9 a.m. and a 5K at 10 a.m. Pre-registration fee for the 5K is $15 ($20 on race day). There is no fee for the 1-mile run. Proceeds will benefit the Hartford Senior Class of 2023. For more information, contact Andrew Cook at 518-632-5931 or acook@hartfordcsd.org.

Oct. 8: The second annual Michael Pitney Farm 5K and Youth Fun Run will be held at Pitney Meadows Community Farm, 223 West Ave. in Saratoga Springs. Proceeds will benefit the trails at Pitney Meadows Community Farm. The 5K race starts at 8 a.m. and the kids half-mile run starts at 9 a.m. The fee is $25 for the 5K run and $10 for the youth fun run. For more information, visit www.pitneymeadowscommunityfarm.org.

Oct. 16: The Adirondack Thunder's second annual Thunder Run will begin at 10 a.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. The 5K race begins at the arena and goes down Glen Street. Proceeds will benefit the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation. The first 100 registered participants will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. For more information, visit www.echlthunder.com

Oct. 29: The 29th annual Goblin Gallop 5K Run/Walk will be held at Abraham Wing School in Glens Falls at 9:30 a.m. The race will benefit the Adirondack Runners and the Nepal Village School Project. The fee to enter is $25 ($22 for members of the Adirondack Runners). A free 1K Halloween Hop for kids will be held immediately following the 5K race. Race-day registration is 8-9 a.m. at the school. Runners may register online at Zippyreg.com or Adirondackrunners.org. For more information, contact race directors Lee and Linda Pollock at leepollock@roadrunner.com or visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com