Recreation Calendar — Oct. 18

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
Lawn bowling: The Adirondack Lawn Bowling Club will hold its fall schedule every Monday and Wednesday through Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sixteen spots are available at $10 per session, and bowls are supplied. For more information, contact Scott at hscottsnyder@gmail.com or www.bowlsusa.us or www.bowlsnortheast.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Oct. 7-winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
HALL OF FAME
The Glens Falls Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony scheduled for this year has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled to Nov. 13 of 2021 at the Great Escape Lodge.
LOGGING
Nov. 4-5: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses. On Nov. 4, the Game of Logging Level I course will introduce the participant to open face felling and developing techniques to safely fall a tree. On Nov. 5, the Game of Logging Level II course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Participants must bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place at the Caroline M. Fish Trailhead, located on Landon Hill Road in Chestertown. The trailhead is approximately 6/10th of a mile north of the intersection of state routes 8 and 9. The cost per person, per class is $45. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call (518) 623-3291.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING
Through Nov. 28: The 73rd Troy Turkey Trot will be held this year as a virtual event. Registration is open for the event at TroyTurkeyTrot.com and closes Nov. 28.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
