Recreation Calendar — Oct. 11

ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
Lawn bowling: The Adirondack Lawn Bowling Club will hold its fall schedule every Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 28-Oct. 28, from 6-8 p.m. Sixteen spots are available at $10 per session, and bowls are supplied. For more information, contact Scott at hscottsnyder@gmail.com or www.bowlsusa.us or www.bowlsnortheast.com.
FIELD HOCKEY/LACROSSE
Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Lacrosse will run boys and girls fall lacrosse programs on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both, for one and a half hours each time. Levels include learn to play (coed K-5th), instructional (2nd-5th, 6th-10th) and advanced instruction (3rd-6th, 7th-9th). To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Through Oct. 18: Capitalland Field Hockey will offer a girls fall program for players in grades K-9 on Wednesday nights, Sunday afternoons or both. It also will offer a week-long evening camp that features a varsity, JV and modified level for girls trying out for their school teams, Sept. 14-18, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 50 players.
Oct. 7-winter: Capitallandlacrosse will offer a men's program with games, for players ages 16-40, on Wednesday nights. To register or for more information, visit www.capitallandlacrosse.com or chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LOGGING
Nov. 4-5: Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer two Game of Logging courses. On Nov. 4, the Game of Logging Level I course will introduce the participant to open face felling and developing techniques to safely fall a tree. On Nov. 5, the Game of Logging Level II course will focus on maximizing chainsaw performance through basic maintenance, carburetor setting and filing techniques. Participants must bring safety equipment (hard hat/shield, hearing protection, chaps, steel toe boots), chainsaw and lunch. Both workshops start at 7:30 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. and will take place at the Caroline M. Fish Trailhead, located on Landon Hill Road in Chestertown. The trailhead is approximately 6/10 of a mile north of the intersection of state routes 8 and 9. The cost per person, per class is $45. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Dan Carusone at djc69@cornell.edu or call (518) 623-3291.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
SARATOGA REC
For information, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
