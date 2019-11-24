ADK
The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.
ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX
For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.
BOBSLED/SKELETON
Dec. 14-15: The World Cup bobsled and skeleton races will be held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit whiteface.com.
CHASE SPORTS
For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.
Batting cages: Now open ($15 for 15 minutes or $30 for one hour).
Instruction: Private baseball or softball hitting, fielding and pitching instruction for $20 (30 minutes), and $40 (one hour).
COACHING
Dec. 7-8, 14-15: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the classes required to coach in New York state, will be offered from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vent Fitness Center, 2080 Western Avenue in Guilderland, in the Hamilton Square Mall. The cost is $195 if registered prior to Nov. 23 and $250 after. Students must attend both days. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For registration or more information, contact John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.
FIELD HOCKEY
Through Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will hold field hockey programs for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LACROSSE
Through Dec. 15: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host both boys and girls winter leagues for various levels from beginners to experienced. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
Dec. 18 & Jan. 8: Capitalland Lacrosse and Field Hockey will host a round-robin nightly lacrosse tournament for men ages 16 and older. Games start at 9:30 p.m. For more information, go to capitallandlacrosse.com or email chad@capitallandlacrosse.com.
LUGE
You have free articles remaining.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: The World Cup luge races will be held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Lake Placid. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit whiteface.com.
QUEENSBURY REC
For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.
RUNNING/WALKING
Nov. 28: Registration is open for the 72nd Troy Turkey Trot, offering a 10K at 8 a.m., a Grade School Mile and Turkey Walk at 9:30 a.m. and a 5K at 10 a.m. Registration is $35 for the 10K and 5K and $15 for the other two events. Day-of-event registration for all events will be held from 6:30 a.m. to the start of each event, at rates of $45 and $15. For more information, visit TroyTurkeyTrot.com.
Nov. 28: The 18th annual Christopher Dailey Turkey Trot, a 5K to benefit the Christopher Daily Foundation, will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Saratoga Hilton. For more information, visit zippyreg.com.
Nov. 28: The James Hinchliffe 5K Run/Walk for ALS will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The costs are $15 for ages 18 and under by noon Nov. 25 or $25 race day, and $18 for adults by noon Nov. 25 or $25 race day. To register or for more information, visit jphals5k.com.
Dec. 1: The 4-mile Reindeer Run will be held at SUNY Adirondack. The race benefits Cindy’s Comfort Camp and the Adirondack Runners Scholarship Fund. A 1-mile kids’ fun run will go off at 9:10 a.m., followed by the Reindeer Run at 9:35 a.m. Costs are $22 if preregistered, $18 for Adirondack Runners, $15 for high school students and $25 on day of race. To register or for more information, visit adirondackrunners.org.
SARATOGA REC
For information on Intro to Ice Skating, Rec Department drop-in sessions for adult basketball, pickleball, racquetball and wallyball, as well as Zumba fitness classes, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300.
SKATING
Saturdays: A Learn to Skate program will be offered by the Saratoga Springs Figure Skating Club on Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. at Vernon Ice Rink on Weibel Ave. in Saratoga. The six-week sessions will be offered through Dec. 21. All levels in ages 3 through adult are welcome. The cost is $90 per session for half an hour of instruction and half an hour of practice, and $63 for an additional half hour of instruction. To register, visit www.saratogalearntoskate.com.
SKIING
Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Killington Resort in Vermont will host the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, featuring women’s giant slalom and slalom races. Attendance at last year’s races was 39,000. While general admission is free, it only provides standing-room access near the base of the Superstar trail and two jumbo screens for viewing other parts of the course. Tickets for better vantage spots start at $45 and are available at www.killington.com.
SNOWSHOEING
Dec. 15: The Gore Ski Bowl 5K and recreational 2.5K snowshoe races will be held at 2 p.m. The registration costs are to be determined but include Nordic tickets. To register or for more information, call 518-251-2411.
SWIMMING
Through March 9: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club has begun its winter season of teaching competitive swimming to area children ages 6-18. All practices and activities are held at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. There are four practice levels from beginner to advanced. New swimmers should contact the head coach for tryout times. Go to www.gfflyers.com for more information or click on Contact Us, or call 518-798-4636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.