Recreation Calendar — Nov. 28

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

Dec. 4-5: Theories and Techniques of Coaching will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost of the course is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

Dec. 11-12: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of high school athletics will be taught at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost of the course $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. For more information contact Dr. John G. Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

PICKLEBALL

Dec. 14: The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department is offering a pickleball workshop. Sessions are offered for beginners (9-11 a.m. or noon-2 p.m., ages 18 and up) and advanced beginner (7:30-9:30 p.m., ages 16 and up). Fees through Dec 12 are $45 for city residents, $65 for non-city residents. Fees increase after Dec. 13. Participants need a mask, paddle and sneakers. For more information, email recreservations@saratoga-springs.org.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

Dec 4: The Adirondack Runners will host the Reindeer Run 5K at the SUNY Adirondack campus at 9:30 a.m. There is no race-day registration — on-line registration only. Packet pick up at the student center is 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. T-shirts go to the first 110 racers who register. The entry fee is $27 for adults, $24 for Adirondack Runners members and $20 for youths under 15. The race benefits the Wait House. To register online, visit Adirondackrunner.org or zippyreg.com. For further information contact Laurie Anderson at emanders58@gmail.com

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. To register, visit https://enysreferee.org/how-to-become-a-referee.

SWIMMING

Through March 11: The Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club will offer its 30th year of teaching competitive swimming to area children, ages 6-18. All practices and activities are at the Queensbury Elementary School pool. Online registration is open at www.teamunify.com/asggffss. The winter season runs through March 11. Click on “Team News” on the web page for more information or email flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com.

