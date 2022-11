Recreation Calendar — Nov. 13

COACHING COURSES

Dec. 10-11: Theories & Techniques of Coaching will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands. Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before Dec. 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com. This is one of two courses required to coach in New York state high schools.

Dec. 17-18: Principles, Philosophy & Organization of high school athletics will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 732 Wasentha Way, Slingerlands.Participants must attend all class sessions in order to complete the course. The cost is $225 if registered before Dec. 1; $275 after that. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied toward future classes. For more information, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or at johngmetallo@live.com. This is one of two courses required to coach in New York state high schools.

ROAD RACING

Nov. 20: The HF Run 4 Kids 5K will be held at 10 a.m. at Hudson Falls High School. This race will combine the Operation Santa 5K and the Tony Luciano Run. Proceeds will benefit Operation Santa and the Hudson Falls Rotary Club scholarship fund. Pre-registration entry fee is $25 ($30 on race day). Walkers are welcome. To register online, go to www.active.com or visit adirondackrunners.org. Pledge forms are available through Hudson Falls Rotary for additional donations to Operation Santa.

Dec. 3: The Adirondack Runners 5K Reindeer Run will be held at SUNY Adirondack at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds will benefit Wait House. The first 150 participants will get Reindeer Race shirts. Pre-registration entry fee is $27 ($24 for Adirondack Runners members). For runners under 15, it's $20. Race-day registration is $32 for adults, $25 for runners under 15. Register online at zippyreg.com or adirondackrunners.org until Dec. 1. Race packet pickup is 8:20 to 9:10 a.m. at the College Student Center.

Jan. 1: The Saratoga First Day 5K race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 11 a.m. The race, formerly the First Night 5K, is part of the two-day Saratoga New Year's Fest Celebration. The race will have a similar start and finish to the Firecracker4 with a 3.1-mile route in between. To register, visit www.saratogafirstday5k.com.

SNOWMOBILE SAFETY

Nov. 12: A snowmobile safety course for ages 10 and up will be held at the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Fort Edward, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Successful completion of the course results in the award of a New York State Snowmobile Safety Certificate. To register, visit New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historical Preservation website and search for snowmobile safety courses.

SOCCER OFFICIALS

Officials needed: The Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association is seeking new referees to be in the middle and/or on the line as assistant referees in youth soccer games throughout the state. The minimum age is 14 years old to become certified. For more information, contact State Youth Referee Administrator Piero Olcese at wsropresident@gmail.com.

SWIMMING

Fall/winter: Online registration is open for the Greater Glens Falls Flyers Swim Club's fall/winter season. The season runs through March 10. The Flyers Swim Club is a developmental competitive swim team for area children ages 6-18. There will be team practices, activities and swim meets. To register, and for more information, go to gfflyers.com, or contact the head coach at flyerscoachpaul@hotmail.com