ADK

The Adirondack Mountain Club offers many programs. For information on activities and presentations, call 518-523-3441, or visit www.adk.org.

ADIR. SPORTS COMPLEX

For information on programs, fees, dates and times, call 518-743-1086; visit www.adksc.com, or email info@adksc.com.

CHASE SPORTS

For more information on programs at Chase Sports Complex, or to register, please call 518-747-7831 or visit www.chasesportscomplex.com.

COACHING COURSES

May 20-21: Theories and Techniques of Coaching, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $275. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

June 3-4: Principles, Philosophy and Organization of High School Athletics, one of the courses required for coaching in New York state high schools, will be taught 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Participants must attend both class sessions in order to complete the course. Classes will be held at 732 Wasentha Way in Slingerlands. The cost is $225 if registered prior by May 15, $275 if registered after that date. Tuition fees are non-refundable, but may be applied to future classes. To register, contact Dr. John Metallo at 518-577-7530 or johngmetallo@live.com.

DUATHLON

May 28: The 17th annual Memorial Duathlon and 5K will be held to benefit the Saratoga Springs Lions Club. The duathlon is a 5K run, followed by a 30K bike, followed by an additional 5K run. The event will be held at the Saratoga Casino Hotel starting at 8 a.m. For more information, or to register, visit www.thememorialduathlon5k.com. There is no race-day registration.

GOLF

May 10: The Wednesday Night Cash Bash will begin at 3 p.m. The league is a two-person scramble with handicap. It's a two-team blind draw. The public is welcome. For more information call 518-623-9336.

ORIENTEERING

May 13: The Empire Orienteering Club will host an event at Peebles Island State Park in Cohoes, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Orienteering involves finding your way through unfamiliar terrain with a map and compass. The cost is $5 to $10. Easy, moderate and difficult courses will be offered. Instruction is always available for newcomers. For more information, contact Grant Staats at gstaats099@gmail.com.

QUEENSBURY REC

For information, dates, times, age groupings and registration dates for all programs, call 518-761-8216 or visit recreation.queensbury.net. You may also register for programs by visiting the recreation office at 742 Bay Road.

ROAD RACING

May 13: The 33rd Prospect Mountain Road Race will be held at 9 a.m. The course is 5.67 miles up the mountain, a climb of 1,601 feet starting at the entry gate and going to the summit. The race will benefit the Michelle Lafontaine SUNY Adirondack Nursing Scholarship Fund. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry cost is $28 for Adirondack Runners members and $30 for non-members and on race day. Packet pick-up is 7 to 8:45 a.m. at the mountain.

May 20: Registration is open for Randy's Run 5K and Murphy's Mile Fun Run/Walk at Lake George Elementary School. Proceeds benefit the Lake George High School freshman class and the Lake George Executive Association's Scholarship Fund. Sponsors are also welcome. Registration fee for Murphy's Mile (8:30 a.m.) is $15 and for Randy's Run (9:15 a.m.) is $20. To register, visit www.zippy-reg.com/zippy/register/.

June 11: The Betar Byway 5K and Moreau Mile will be held in South Glens Falls to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Betar Byway Fund. The 5K at 9:30 a.m. begins and ends at the South Glens Falls Park; the one-mile run at 10:30 a.m. starts at the South Glens Falls beach and ends at the park. Pre-registration is $25 for one race and $27 for both ($22 and $25 for members of the Adirondack Runners). Race-day registration (at the American Legion on First Street) is $30 for all runners. For more information, visit www.adirondackrunners.org.

June 24: The Adirondack 7 Mile Race to the Lakes will start at SUNY Adirondack and run to Battlefield Park in Lake George. Packet pickup is 6:45 to 7:45 a.m. at the SUNY Adirondack Student Center and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration can be accessed via adirondackrunners.org. The entry fee is $30 for members of the Adirondack Runners; $35 for all others. Busses will be available at the finish for the return to SUNY Adirondack. The race benefits the Adirondack Community Outreach Center and TAR Scholarships.

July 4: The Firecracker4 Road Race will be held at the Saratoga Springs City Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a kids' run at 8:15 a.m. Registration for the 4-mile race is $35. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

July 15: The Silks & Satins 5K run will be based outside the Fasig Tipton pavilion in Saratoga with a race time of 8 p.m. Registration for this 5K race is $30. Visit https://fc4.squarespace.com/ to register.

SARATOGA REC

For information on programs, contact the department at 518-587-3550, Ext. 2300, or visit the website at www.SaratogaRec.com.

SOFTBALL

Summer leagues: Softball leagues are forming for the summer season offered by the Glens Falls Recreation Department. The men's league (starting May 16) will play on Tuesday nights and the co-ed league (starting May 24) will play on Wednesday nights. All games are at Crandall Park at 6 and 7 p.m. Entry fee is $200 per team. Leagues will offer 10 regular-season games and playoffs. The winner of the men's league will participate in the Tri-County Tournament. Spots are available for teams and players. Anyone interested may contact Edward Corcoran at 518-491-1570.